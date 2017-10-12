Gov. McAuliffe trying to win business in Japan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is in Japan trying to lure more business to the Old Dominion.

McAuliffe’s office announced Wednesday the governor was traveling to Japan for a four-day trade and marketing mission where he will meet with senior business executives.

McAuliffe is one of the most well-traveled governors in the country and this is his 33rd trade mission.

Virginia is home to nearly 70 Japanese companies and is the ninth largest export market for Virginia.

