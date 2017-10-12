Equifax may have been breached again

(WFLA) – Equifax, Inc. is looking into another possible breach, just one month after the company disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people, Ars Technica reports.

The company has taken part of its website offline after an independent analyst said the site may have been hacked. He said hackers took control of the website and tried to trick visitors into installing fraudulent Adobe Flash updates to infect their computers with malware.

“We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link,” said Equifax spokesman Wyatt Jefferies. “Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline.”

After the first breach was disclosed in September, several actions were taken.

Richard Smith, the company’s former chief executive stepped down. He’s since been slammed by lawmakers at four congressional hearings.

Congressman Patrick Henry (R-N.C.) has since introduced legislation that would crack down on Equifax and other credit reporting companies and require them to stop using Social Security numbers.

