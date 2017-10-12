Community raising money to help the family of Jaidah Morris

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search continues for the person who shot and killed a one-year-old baby girl and seriously injured her father.

Both were hit by bullets after someone opened fire on their Henrico County home.

The shooting happened more than 48 hours ago, and police still haven’t arrested anyone for Tuesday’s tragedy.

Now as little Jaidah Morris’ mom prepares to bury her child, the community is rallying to help solve the crime, using the hashtag #justiceforjaidah.

The incident happened Tuesday morning after someone fired multiple shots through a bedroom window on Fayette Avenue.

Neighbors say police were at the scene within minutes, but the gunman was gone.

Jaidah died at the hospital.

Her father is still there in critical condition.

The tragedy has inspired kindness in complete strangers like Gwendolyn Marshall.

Marshall is spearheading an effort to raise money to help pay for the family’s expenses.

“It’s horrible,” Marshall said. “You hear it so much it’s almost normal, but something like this, the one-year-old baby, that’s insane.”

Marshall is a mother of five with a gift for making colorful candy apples. Through social media, she is collecting 100 apples to represent each year Jaidah might have lived.

She’s going to turn them into pink and white works of art.

“I’m going to make the apples and I’m going to sell them,” Marshall said. “I have a little collection box and all the money raised from $5 – $5,000 is for her.”

Marshall will be selling the apples for $5 apiece this Saturday in Jefferson Park from 1-3 p.m. She will also be selling the apples at the Optima Club of Richmond south from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m that same day.

There will also be a vigil for Jaidah this Sunday at her family’s home where the incident happened. Jaidah’s mother asks that people bring teddy bears to be placed near her daughter’s casket.

People are also encouraged to bring candles and pink and white balloons.

