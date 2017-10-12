Chesterfield County Police identify alleged bank robber who was shot during pursuit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police released new details about the armed robbery and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said they were called to the Argent Federal Credit Union at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported bank robbery.

During the robbery, a man who police identify as Alan E. Piner, 45, showed a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving cash, he fled. The suspect was described as a white male with red hair and a beard. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

On the way, officers spotted a vehicle with a driver matching the description of the suspect and tried to pull the vehicle. When the vehicle did not stop, a pursuit began. The pursuit ended in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike and the suspect fled on foot into the woods.

Police chased the man into the woods and gave him commands to stop. At one point, Piner showed a weapon. An officer fired his service weapon, hitting Piner.

Shortly thereafter, officers secured him before immediately providing first aid and bringing him out of the woods.

Piner was taken to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police said Piner is a resident of Chesterfield and that they have charged him with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He has also been charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to a Sept. 1 robbery of the Citizens Bank & Trust branch at 12101 Olivers Way.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

