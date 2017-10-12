Attempted escape, fires set at Elizabeth City prison; 6 hospitalized

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Pasquotank County, North Carolina are responding to an incident at the prison.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a call was received Thursday for “possible escape of prisoners” at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

State officials tweeted that there was an attempted escape and fires set at the prison. Several employees were injured, according to the tweet.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

A spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare said six patients have been received at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center due to the incident at the prison.

Three nearby schools have also been placed on lockdown. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools sent out the following message Thursday afternoon:

Due to an incident that is taking place at the local jail north of town, Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lock down at the advice of Emergency Management. Students who are bus riders who have not arrived home as of yet, will be returned to the school until we hear further from Emergency Management. Students and staff currently at these schools will not be released until we hear further from Emergency Management. A follow-up notification will be issued to update parents as to the lockdown situation at our schools.

The school system said on Facebook that students on buses who had not made it home were taken back to the schools — because of the potential of inmates being in the area.

Elizabeth City fire crews and EMS have responded to the prison.

