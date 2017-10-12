Amazon hiring 120,000 for the holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is hiring 120,000 people for the holiday season.

The company is looking to hire more people for its fulfillment centers, sorting centers and customer service sites.

Last year, thousands of people who were hired during the holiday season transitioned into full-time employees after the holidays. Amazon says it plans on doing that again this year.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

So far this year, the company has created tens of thousands of new jobs. If you’re interested in applying to work at one of the Virginia fulfillment centers click on this link to apply.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.