AG Herring to host conference as part of project to eliminate backlog of untested rape kits

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, Attorney General Mark Herring will host multi-disciplinary teams of law enforcement, prosecutors and victims’ advocates at the OAG Fall Cold Case Sexual Assault Training Conference.

The conference is part of Attorney General Herring’s $3.4 million project to completely eliminate Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits. More than 65 law enforcement officers, prosecutors and victims’ advocates from jurisdictions including Fairfax, Virginia Beach, Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and the Virginia State Police will be in attendance.

There are approximately 3,200 untested kits that will be tested through the ongoing project.

Once testing is completed in conjunction with local law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits will be completely eliminated, and new legislation will ensure it never occurs again.

Attorney General Herring’s Victim Notification Law, which was signed into law in June, ensures that all survivors will be notified when their tested kit yields a result.

The conference is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Virginia State Police Training Center, located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield.

