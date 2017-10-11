Virginia State Police troopers will no longer cover nameplates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say troopers will no longer cover their nameplates. Last month, the ACLU of Virginia questioned why troopers would cover their nameplates with black tape during a rally over Confederate monuments in Richmond.

The ACLU sent State Police a letter, asking whether it was appropriate for officers to cover their names. The ACLU said it kept the public from knowing who was policing them.

State Police Superintendent Col. W. Steven Flaherty sent a letter back to the ACLU, saying “intentionally covering one’s nametag on the official uniform is not the Department’s policy.” Flaherty says he has told supervisors to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

You can read the full letter below.

We appreciate @VSPPIO addressing our concerns & taking action to ensure covering of officers' name tags will not happen again. #RVA pic.twitter.com/rQ4Qd466kO — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) October 11, 2017

