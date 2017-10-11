Tractor trailer crash closes I-95 north in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes are closed following an earlier crash on Interstate 95 near Chamberlayne Avenue (mile marker 76) in Richmond.

Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic is currently getting by using the right shoulder and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays during crash cleanup.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

