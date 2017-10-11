Suspect in Shockoe Bottom double homicide arrested in NC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Shockoe Bottom was arrested in North Carolina.

Richmond Police said Dominique D. Brockenbrough, 40, was arrested Monday afternoon by the Vance County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Brockenbrough has been charged with first-degree murder (2), aggravated malicious wounding, possessing and transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Brockenbrough will be extradited back to Virginia.

At approximately 1:16 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, officers patrolling in the area heard gunfire. When police arrived to the 1700 block of East Main Street they located Deonte M. Bullock, 29, and Oscar W. Lewis II, 25, suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Bullock was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries that afternoon. Brockenbrough fled the area on foot after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250.

