Starry Night event raises money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting its annual Starry Night event.

The event is Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 6 to 10 p.m. It will feature cocktails, a five-course meal and live music.

Last year, the event raised $195,000 for cystic fibrosis research. This year, the foundation hopes to raise $200,000.

