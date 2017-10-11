Stafford deputies arrest grand theft auto suspect after pursuit & crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Stafford County arrested a man Tuesday who they say stole a Jeep Cherokee from a residence in the southern part of the county.

A deputy responded to a call Tuesday morning at about 12:30 a.m. about the stolen vehicle. The victim told police she had left her keys in her blue Jeep Cherokee with the doors unlocked after getting back from the store.

Her roommate later got home and told the owner that she heard the vehicle driving away.

As the deputy who responded to the call turned into Leeland Road, he saw a blue Jeep matching the stolen vehicle’s description pulling out of the 7-Eleven parking lot. The deputy pulled a U-turn and followed the vehicle, prompting the driver to accelerate and turn down Dawson Drive.

Seconds after the deputy turned his lights and sirens on, the Jeep drove off the road into a fire hydrant and the vehicle flipped onto its roof. A man climbed out of the passenger side window and began running from the scene.

The deputy followed on foot, and the suspect tripped. The deputy held the man at gunpoint until another unit arrived.

The suspect was identified as Jordan Mason. The deputy contacted the victim who did not know the man.

Mason said he was not the driver of the vehicle, but the deputy did not observe any other people in the vehicle during the incident.

Deputies also found two clear bags containing a green, leafy substance that the suspect identified as “spice” and marijuana.

Mason was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

