RPD officer involved in fatal shooting returns to active duty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police announced Wednesday that Officer Cleophas Williams, who was placed on administrative leave after a fatal shooting that happened in May, has returned to active duty.

Williams was put on administrative leave after he shot and killed Jaison Fitzgerald during an altercation during a traffic stop.

Police say Fitzgerald was being sought on several warrants, including attempted murder, in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family.

Chief Alfred Durham met earlier this week with Fitzgerald’s family to express his condolences in person.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone involved in this case,” Durham said. “Mr. Fitzgerald’s family, Officer Williams and his family and the department have all been deeply affected by what happened. A life was lost, and for that I am sorry.”

The Richmond Police Department will now conduct an administrative investigation into the case now that the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Williams.

He returned to active duty Sept. 20 following the notification that he would not be prosecuted by the Commonwealth.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. May 15 in the 3800 block of Lynhaven Avenue.

Williams was not wearing a body camera at the time of the incident. The RPD has been unable to locate any video of the shooting, either from other officers or bystanders.

