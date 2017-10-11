RPD: Juvenile stabs another juvenile at community center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond say that a juvenile stabbed another juvenile during an altercation at a community center Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at the Humphrey Calder Community Center in the 400 block of North Thompson Street.

Police said that the juvenile’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Charges are pending.

The incident is under investigation.

