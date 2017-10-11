Richmond’s property tax penalty & interest amnesty ends Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent out a message Wednesday reminding residents and businesses who owe the city back taxes that the cut off date to pay them is this upcoming Monday, Oct. 16.

After this date, residents will no longer be able to receive the substantial savings offered by the tax amnesty program that is currently underway.

After Monday, anyone owing real estate, business personal property (excluding vehicles), business license, admissions, meals and/or lodging taxes as of Feb. 1, 2017 will have to pay the original amount owed along with penalties and interest.

Vehicle personal property taxes and vehicle license taxes and fees are not eligible for the amnesty program.

The mayor emphasized the amount residents would save by paying before the deadline.

“This is a great opportunity to get right with the city,” Stoney said. “Richmond is the only city in the commonwealth that can offer amnesty for both penalties and interest.”

The city charges a ten percent interest rate for overdue taxes. The city suggested that citizens or business owners who need more than six months to pay a particular debt could get a loan from a bank or credit union to help them pay the amount owed and avoid the extra fees.

The release explained the amnesty program in more detail.

“The full balance due (less penalties and interest) must either be paid in full by October 16, or a 6-month payment plan with 25 percent down must be arranged for those deemed eligible, which also includes those with accounts that have been assigned to one of the city’s collection agencies.”

To sign up, taxpayers must sign up in person at City Hall (900 East Broad Street) or at Southside Plaza (4100 Hull Street Road).

To meet demand, extended hours will also be offered Thursday, Oct. 12 until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at both locations.

So far, the city has received commitments for $1 million in outstanding debts.

Those who don’t pay will face collections and the possibility of repossession.

“This is how we pay for schools, public safety, and other critical needs,” Stoney said. “We’re not going to allow our citizens and priorities to be slighted further, so act while you still can.”

Citizens can call (804) 646-3954 with questions regarding real estate taxes. Call (804) 646-6662 for business personal property and business license tax questions. Call (804) 646-3631 to inquire about payment plans. Questions can also be submitted via email: tax.amnesty@richmondgov.com.

