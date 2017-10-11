Report of intruder prompts lockdown at Dinwiddie County schools

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, (WRIC) — Dinwiddie High School and Dinwiddie Middle School are on lockdown Wednesday morning after local law enforcement received a report of an intruder at the high school.

Dinwiddie school officials say there are no reports of a shooting. Police have secured both schools and are doing a security sweep.

School officials tell 8News that an ‘all clear’ has been given at Dinwiddie High School, although the building will remain on lockdown. Law enforcement officers are now working to clear the nearby middle school as a precaution. Once an ‘all clear’ is given there as well, the lockdown will be lifted at both schools.

A robocall was sent to parents of high school and middle school students alerting them of the situation and will send another call to parents when the all clear is given.

8News has reached out to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office for further information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

