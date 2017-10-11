Rabid cat bites Henrico homeowner, pet dog

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cat that bit a homeowner and their pet dog in Henrico County has tested positive for rabies.

This is the fourth confirmed rabies case for Henrico County in 2017.

According to Henrico Police, a resident was entering their home in the 9000 block of Battlefield Park Road when a stray cat tried to run inside. When the homeowner attempted to scare it off the porch, the cat bit the homeowner and ran inside. Once inside, the cat began attacking a small dog. The homeowner then struck the cat with a cane to stop the attack.

The cat was submitted to the state lab where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog that was exposed was current on its rabies vaccination and will be quarantined at the owner’s home. The homeowner that was bitten sought medical treatment. There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior or any exposure to wildlife or companion animals to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

