Police shoot alleged bank robbery suspect during pursuit in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An alleged bank robbery suspect was shot while fleeing from officers in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

At around 2:30 p.m., Chesterfield Police received a report of a bank robbery at the Argent Federal Credit Union at 1901 Walmart Way. It was reported that during the robbery, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect, described as a white male with red hair and a beard, fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

While responding to the incident, officers spotted a vehicle being driven by a person who matched the description of the robbery suspect, who was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued and a pursuit ensued. Police say the pursuit ended in a field along the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike and the suspect then fled on foot.

While pursuing the suspect on foot, police say the suspect displayed a weapon. One officer then fired, striking the suspect.

Officers rendered first aid, helped the suspect out of the woods and transported them to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

