Police ID suspect in Shockoe Bottom double homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a man connected with the double homicide that happened early Sunday in Shockoe Bottom.

Dominique D. Brockenbrough, 40, of Richmond is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, possessing and transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges are pending.

Brockenbrough is described as a black male, 5’6” tall, weighing about 190 pounds with black hair, a dark full beard and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, chest and back.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250.

