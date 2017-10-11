Hearing Wednesday for owners of Essex Village Apartments

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the owners of the Essex Village Apartments.

Henrico County issued nine criminal summonses against the owners of the complex.

The summonses accuse the owners of failing to replace plumbing systems, roofs and maintain balconies.

Back in May, a pregnant woman was injured when she fell through a balcony, and 8News learned the complex failed a Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection in January.

The hearing is set to start at 11 a.m.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.