Criminal charges dismissed against owners of Essex Village Apartments

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A judge in Henrico County has dismissed all criminal charges against the owners of Essex Village Apartments.

The county previously issued nine criminal summonses against the owners of the complex back in June. The summonses accused the owners of failing to replace plumbing systems, roofs and maintain balconies.

Back in May, a pregnant woman was injured when she fell through a balcony, and 8News learned the complex failed a Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection in January.

