Criminal charges dismissed against owners of Essex Village Apartments

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A judge in Henrico County has dismissed all criminal charges against the owners of Essex Village Apartments.
The county previously issued nine criminal summonses against the owners of the complex back in June. The summonses accused the owners of failing to replace plumbing systems, roofs and maintain balconies.
Back in May, a pregnant woman was injured when she fell through a balcony, and 8News learned the complex failed a Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection in January.
- RELATED: Pregnant woman falls from balcony at Henrico County apartment
- RELATED: Congressman calls for shutting down Essex Village Apartments
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.