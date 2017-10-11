Community can weigh-in on proposed DC2RVA rail project

HANOVER Co., (WRIC) — On Wednesday, the Hanover community will have a second chance to respond to some controversial changes to the proposed DC2RVA rail system project.

The public hearing at Patrick Henry High School is expected to field quite a bit of feedback considering the direct impact both rail options would have on the town of Ashland.

One of the possible two routes the high speed rail could take would directly go through the heart of Ashland, and that option means three tracks would be built in an underground trench. The other option would have the tracks bypass west of town.

Residents and business owners told 8News both options are controversial. Businesses say building a trench would take years and possibly even putting them out of business by cutting off access to their stores. But residents impacted by the bypass say the raise would go right through their living rooms.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.