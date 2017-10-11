Candlelight prayer vigil to be held for 1-year-old shooting victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A candlelight prayer vigil is being held Sunday in memory of the 1-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Tuesday.

The vigil for Jaidah “Monae” Morris is being held Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. at the home where the shooting happened.

The house is located at 502 Fayette Avenue in Richmond.

The family asks that those in attendance bring pink and white balloons and a candle.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Henrico County home

