Arrest made in connection with Forest Hill bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the city’s Forest Hill neighborhood last week.

The robbery occurred at around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the Wells Fargo located at 7119 Forest Hill Avenue. After ‘pacing around the lobby for a few minutes,’ police say the suspect approached a teller with a note demanding money. After receiving a plastic bag with cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, 44-year-old Robert A. Wallace of Pilkington Street, was later arrested on Thursday, October 5 without incident.

“His apprehension was a joint effort between Third Precinct detectives, Focus Mission Team officers, and members of the community who provided information through Crimes Stoppers and social media,“ Sgt. Charles Hayes with the Richmond Police Department said in a release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers contacts are anonymous.

