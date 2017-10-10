William & Mary Law students help convicted felons restore their right to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of students in Williamsburg is working to get convicted felons the right to vote.

While in prison, felons in Virginia are disenfranchised from the voting system. But under Governor Terry McAuliffe, thousands have had their voting rights restored. A group of William & Mary Law School students have run a hotline and a website for a few years, assisting ex-offenders in the registration process.

Two student volunteers from the group Revive My Vote visited the 8News studio to talk about the voting rights restoration process.

