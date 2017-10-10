What happened in Monday night’s gubernatorial debate?

WISE, Va. (WRIC) — The final debate of the 2017 Governor’s race was held in Wise, Virginia Monday night.

Much of the debate was spent discussing issues relevant to southwest Virginia, like the future of the coal industry and the brain drain currently going on as more and more young people leave the area.

When talk turned to Richmond, Republican Ed Gillespie broke new ground on the 100,000 people who work in state government.

“20 to 23 thousand will retire during the next governorship. We don’t have to replace all of those jobs. The fact is we can get consolidation, we can introduce more automation, we can streamline without having to lay people off. We can do that through attrition and take advantage of that opportunity,” Gillespie said.

Democratic candidate Ralph Northam broke new ground on automobile inspection policy.

“And I am going to propose after some discussion that for the first 3-years, if someone buys a new car, that a sticker will be put on that car and they won’t have to have it inspected for 3 years,” Northam said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.