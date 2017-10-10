Six area localities implement voluntary water restrictions after low water levels in James River

(WRIC) — Beginning Tuesday, October 10, the City of Richmond along with Henrico County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County, Goochland County, and Powhatan County are implementing voluntary water conservation measures.

In accordance with Richmond’s James River Regional Flow Management Plan, when water levels drop to 1,200 cfs (cubic feet per second) or 3 ½ to 3 ¾ feet in depth at the Westham Gauge, voluntary conservation measures are implemented.

Voluntary compliance of area customers will assist water treatment plants in the city of Richmond, Chesterfield County and Henrico County in providing water to all customers in the region while also meeting the James River Regional Flow Management Plan.

During periods of voluntary water conservation, residents in the city of Richmond and surrounding counties are asked to voluntarily restrict water use according to the following lawn watering schedule:

Monday – No watering

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – odd property addresses may water

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – even property addresses may water

The region tracks river flow levels on a 14 day rolling average. In order to suspend voluntary water conservation measures, the river flow levels’ 14 day rolling average must remain above 1,200 cfs for 14 days.

