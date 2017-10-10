RPD: Juvenile male shot in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police confirm that a juvenile male suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday evening when he was shot.
Police said the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Garland Avenue in the city’s northside.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.
At this time, police have not yet released suspect information.
