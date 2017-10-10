Richmond Coliseum finalizes entry procedures for Foo Fighters concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The SMG-managed Richmond Coliseum has finalized entry procedures for the Foo Fighters concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Guests can begin lining up at Richmond Coliseum entrances beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. There will be NO OVERNIGHT CAMPING permitted.

Guests with general admission (floor) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 5 th Street Entrance.

Street Entrance. Guests with suite tickets or accessible seating (ADA) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 7 th Street Entrance.

Street Entrance. All other guests with reserved seating tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 6 th Street Entrance.

Street Entrance. Prohibited items at Richmond Coliseum include: Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use Audio/Video recorders, professional cameras Backpacks Cans, bottles, coolers or any outside food or drink Fireworks Flags or signs with poles Laser pens or pointers of any type Noisemakers or air horns Oversized bags (Max bag size is 12” x 6” x 12”) All Illegal guns and weapons are prohibited Pepper spray/Mace Chains, knives and spiked jewelry

All bags will be subject to search upon entry.

