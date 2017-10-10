Richmond Coliseum finalizes entry procedures for Foo Fighters concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The SMG-managed Richmond Coliseum has finalized entry procedures for the Foo Fighters concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

  • Guests can begin lining up at Richmond Coliseum entrances beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. There will be NO OVERNIGHT CAMPING permitted.
  • Guests with general admission (floor) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 5th Street Entrance.
  • Guests with suite tickets or accessible seating (ADA) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 7th Street Entrance.
  • All other guests with reserved seating tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 6th Street Entrance.
  • Prohibited items at Richmond Coliseum include:
    • Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use
    • Audio/Video recorders, professional cameras
    • Backpacks
    • Cans, bottles, coolers or any outside food or drink
    • Fireworks
    • Flags or signs with poles
    • Laser pens or pointers of any type
    • Noisemakers or air horns
    • Oversized bags (Max bag size is 12” x 6” x 12”)
    • All Illegal guns and weapons are prohibited
    • Pepper spray/Mace
    • Chains, knives and spiked jewelry
  • All bags will be subject to search upon entry.

For additional information please visit here.

