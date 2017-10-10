Richmond Coliseum finalizes entry procedures for Foo Fighters concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The SMG-managed Richmond Coliseum has finalized entry procedures for the Foo Fighters concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
- Guests can begin lining up at Richmond Coliseum entrances beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. There will be NO OVERNIGHT CAMPING permitted.
- Guests with general admission (floor) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 5th Street Entrance.
- Guests with suite tickets or accessible seating (ADA) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 7th Street Entrance.
- All other guests with reserved seating tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 6th Street Entrance.
- Prohibited items at Richmond Coliseum include:
- Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use
- Audio/Video recorders, professional cameras
- Backpacks
- Cans, bottles, coolers or any outside food or drink
- Fireworks
- Flags or signs with poles
- Laser pens or pointers of any type
- Noisemakers or air horns
- Oversized bags (Max bag size is 12” x 6” x 12”)
- All Illegal guns and weapons are prohibited
- Pepper spray/Mace
- Chains, knives and spiked jewelry
- All bags will be subject to search upon entry.
For additional information please visit here.
___
