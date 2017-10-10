Reynolds Metals heir arrested in connection with 1998 rape in Florida

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the heirs to the Reynolds Metals fortune was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon in connection with a rape that happened in Florida almost 20 years ago.

Neil Florman, who was previously convicted of rape, was arrested Tuesday in Low Moor, Virginia on charges out of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The alleged rape happened in June of 1998.

Florman’s DNA matched a DNA profile collected by a physical evidence recovery kit (PERK) from the woman that was raped in 1998.

Florman, who grew up in Henrico County, was previously convicted of rape in Chesterfield County in 1986. At the time he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Then, in 1994, he was convicted in Henrico County of exposing himself inside a department store. In that case, he was sentenced to one year in jail.

