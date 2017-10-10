Police investigate double shooting in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating an early Tuesday morning double shooting in Southside Richmond.

Just after midnight, police were called to the BP gas station on Westover Hills Blvd. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery.

A second victim was found further down Midlothian Turnpike with a gunshot wound to the arm, but is expected to be recover.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the gas station and no one inside was hurt.

Richmond police are now searching for three men wearing dark clothing who took off in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

