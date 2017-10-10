Police ID body found in parking lot of South Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a South Richmond business Tuesday morning.

Police tell 8News they received a call for a person down in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10. When officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds in the rear parking lot of a business.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Chanti N. Robinson of the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

