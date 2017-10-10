Police: Body found in parking lot of South Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are investigating after a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a South Richmond business Tuesday morning.

Police tell 8News they received a call for a person down in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. When officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased in the rear parking lot of a business.

The department is still in the early stages of the investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.