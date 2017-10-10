No injuries after vehicle strikes Dinwiddie school bus

DINWIDDIE Co., (WRIC) — Dinwidde County Public School officials say no one was injured after a vehicle struck a school bus Tuesday morning.

According to school officials, school bus no. 13 was entering the bus loop at Midway Elementary School from Cox Road when it was struck by another vehicle exiting the school parking lot.

The families of the 20 students on board were contacted by the school’s principal.

The Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation of the incident.

