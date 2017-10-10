Man injured in Southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a second shooting in Southside Richmond Tuesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Lynhaven Avenue for reports of a person shot. There they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that are considered to be non-life threatening, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Richmond Police are also investigating a double shooting that occurred shortly after midnight in Southside Richmond at the BP gas station on Westover Hills Boulevard.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Police say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery. A second victim was found further down Midlothian Turnpike with a gunshot wound to the arm, police say, but is expected to recover.

