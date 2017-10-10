Man charged in horrific roadside rape in Stafford County enters Alford plea

Related Coverage Man arrested in North Carolina for Stafford County roadside rape

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was arrested in connection with a horrific roadside rape in Stafford County entered an Alford plea in court on Tuesday.

Roberto Carlos Flores Sibrian, 28, was arrested in January of this year at a construction site in Sanford, North Carolina. He was wanted for allegedly dragging a woman out of her car after their two vehicles collided on Route 3 and raping her for more than two hours on the side of the road last October.

In court on Tuesday, Flores Sibrian entered an Alford plea to two counts of sodomy and one count each of abduction, rape and aggravated sexual battery.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea where the defendant does not admit to the criminal act but acknowledges that the evidence against them is likely enough to warrant a conviction.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 5 in Stafford County.

