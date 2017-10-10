Local restaurant owner sets the record straight over ‘No Haters’ sign

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local restaurant owner is setting the record straight over a sign posted outside of his business. The sign is making its way around social media, creating a buzz about why it went up in the first place.

If you drive along West Broad Street in Henrico County, it’s hard to miss the sign that reads, ‘Haters’ with a line through it outside of Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue. The owner said it’s been up for about a week to protest the events that took place in Charlottesville back in August, but he says someone online started a false rumor as to why the sign went up.

The social media post claims the sign went up after restaurant managers removed African-American line cooks at the request of white customers who didn’t want to be served by them. The post was made by a user named, ‘Anthony,’ and has since been removed.

Owner Buzz Grossberg said he learned of these claims Tuesday morning, stating that it’s a made-up story.

“If they had come to me, I would have probably looked at them incredulously first, and then I would say, ‘we don’t do that here,’ and then probably would have escorted them out of the door because we don’t want people like that here,” Grossberg explained.

8News’ Aaron Thomas spoke with some of the line cooks about the post; hear their side of the story tonight at 11.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.