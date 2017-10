RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge heard motions Tuesday in the case of Travis Ball.

Ball is charged with capital murder for the death of State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

Today, Ball’s attorney asked for a mental health evaluation to be withheld from prosecutors.

A judge denied that request.

Ball’s trial is scheduled to begin in October of 2018.

