Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on Henrico’s Northside early Tuesday morning.

Henrico County Police Department said they received a call of a shooting at a home on the 500 block of Fayette Ave. at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers located two victims who had been shot and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police say. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that she heard five gunshots. The neighbor says she believes the gunman was on foot shooting into the house from outside and heard someone shooting from inside the house towards the shooter.

According to the neighbor, one of the victims is a young child. She also says a man was shot in the stomach. Police have yet to confirm the eyewitness reports.

“Somebody was just screaming, ‘my baby, they shot my daughter. My daughter’s been shot. My baby my baby,’ and she ran down the street,'” the neighbor recalled. “Then the guy came out and sat on the porch and he was like, ‘I’ve been shot, too, I got shot in the stomach. I feel like I’m about to faint.’ It makes me not want to go back to sleep — it’s scary.'”

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information from police has been released.

Police have Fayette Ave. between Elba St. and Delmont St. blocked off as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

