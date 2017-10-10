Henrico County 5th-grader wins on ‘Chopped Junior’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County 5th-grader won Tuesday night on the nationally televised cooking competition show “Chopped Junior.”

Emily Sumpter recently spoke with 8News about her appearance on the show, but couldn’t reveal the results until the show aired.

Emily goes to St. Catherine’s School.

She plans to donate a portion of her $10,000 winnings to help the homeless population that lives in Monroe Park.

PREVIOUS STORY: Henrico 5th grader showing off her cooking skills on national TV

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.