Greenfield Community Association building broken into in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating after the Greenfield Community Association building was broken into sometime in the past day.

A Facebook post by the organization said the incident happened sometime between Monday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The post said that police came out and took pictures and fingerprints.

While the building had a security system, including cameras and a computer, the post said that both were taken, and multiple doors were damaged.

According to the post, the theft and damage will cost the organization about $12,000-13,000.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.