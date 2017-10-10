Giant Minnie Mouse stops traffic in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 3-foot-tall Minnie Mouse stuffed animal halted traffic in downtown Richmond on Monday.

Police say they responded to a report of an unattended bag on top of the stuffed Disney character. It was reported that an investigator in a bomb suit could be seen going into a nearby building.

Police determined there was no threat after investigating and traffic returned to normal after an hour.

