Death investigation underway after shooting in Henrico County

HENRICO CO., Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Henrico’s Northside.

Henrico County Police Department said they received a call of a shooting on the 500 block of Fayette Ave. at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have Fayette Avenue between Elba St. and Delmont St. blocked off.

A Henrico County police officer on scene told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that this is an ongoing death investigation and no more information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.