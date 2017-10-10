Death investigation underway after shooting in Henrico County

HENRICO CO., Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Henrico’s Northside.
Henrico County Police Department said they received a call of a shooting on the 500 block of Fayette Ave. at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday.
Police have Fayette Avenue between Elba St. and Delmont St. blocked off.
A Henrico County police officer on scene told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that this is an ongoing death investigation and no more information will be released at this time.
