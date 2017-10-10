Colonial Heights man wins $1 million prize while on his way to work

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — What would you do if you scratched a lottery ticket while on your way to work and discovered you’d won the $1 million prize? For Marty McArthur of Colonial Heights, there was no question: He continued on to work.

“I couldn’t leave them hanging,” he said when he finally did claim his prize.

McArthur, who is a plumber, won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Million $$ Match game. It happened when he stopped at Kangaroo Express, 891 Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights, as he does every morning, for a cup of coffee. He scratched the ticket while sitting in his truck a few moments later. That’s when he realized he’d won BIG.

“I was kind of stunned for a minute,” he said. “I called my wife. She thought I’d been in a wreck or something.”

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $561,798 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

McArthur said he intends to use his winnings to pay off the mortgage and maybe buy his wife a new car.

The prize he won is the fourth and final million-dollar winner in the Million $$ Match game. The game is now closed because it’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end games once the last top prize is claimed. The odds of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 1,101,600 and the odds of winning any prize 1 in 3.31.

___

