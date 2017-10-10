8 Questions with Juan Conde: Scott Garka, president of CultureWorks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this episode of 8 Questions, Juan’s guest is Scott Garka, president of CultureWorks.

Promoting prosperity through art, CultureWorks is a driving force in the Richmond Arts scene.

They’re currently promoting “Artober” a month-long celebration of all things art.

Find out how to promote your event! And hear about Scott’s own artistic outlets.

Check their web page out. It’s a great way to get connected to culture where you live.

