Suspects sought in connection to larceny, credit card fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who they say committed larceny and credit card fraud.

Police said they were called to Stony Point Fashion Center at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Officers were told that at 11:45 a.m. that day, a person was dining at a restaurant at the shopping mall and had her purse stolen. The victim said that one of the suspects who was sitting behind her bumped into her chair. Later, as the victim was leaving, the victim noticed her purse was missing.

Police later found that one of the credit cards in the purse was used later that day at the Target located at 7107 Forest Hill Avenue. Surveillance photos show two suspects attempting to make a transaction.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: A Hispanic male with a thin build. At the time he was wearing a gray polo shirt with a dark color with a light stripe, dark red pants, dark-colored shoes, and a red baseball cap with the letter, “H,”

A white or Hispanic female with a medium build. At the time she was wearing a gray top, dark-colored leggings, light-colored flat shoes, and a tote bag with a design and dark-colored straps

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

