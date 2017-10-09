Officer killed in Texas Tech campus shooting; shooter arrested

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK) — A Texas Tech campus police officer is dead after a shooting which happened Monday night.

School officials said the shooting happened at the police station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head. This happened after an officer had arrested the man for drug possession.

Texas Tech issued the following statement:

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown.”

The suspect has since been apprehended and the lockdown lifted, as of 10:34 p.m.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

The time of the original call was 7:50 p.m.

