Police: Man arrested after chasing person with knife, assaulting officer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is in custody after he allegedly chased someone with a knife and fled from police on foot before assaulting an officer during his arrest.

Police tell 8News they responded to the 9200 block of England Drive for a suspect armed with a knife chasing someone. When officers arrived, the suspect, 22-year-old Joel Edgardo Corales Carbajal, fled on foot.

After a brief chase, he was detained. During the arrest process, however, police say Carbajal struck an officer in the chest.

Carbajal was charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism and public intoxication.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

