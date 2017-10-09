Police investigating reports of shots fired at home in Chesterfield neigborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating reports that someone fired shots at a home in Chesterfield County Monday morning.

Police say they were dispatched at roughly 9:30 a.m. to the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Court for a reported shooting into a dwelling. It was reported that a vehicle pulled into the cul-de-sac and a suspect exited before firing at the residence. The suspect then reportedly got back into the vehicle and left.

No one was inside the home at the time of the incident and there were no reported injuries.

The vehicle is described as a white sedan that may have been missing its rear windshield.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

