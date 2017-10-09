Police investigating after local pet cemetery vandalized

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vandals hit a sacred spot for animals in the West End, causing thousands of dollars in damage to a pet cemetery in Henrico County.

The cemetery, located on Westbury Drive, is one of two known pet cemeteries in the Richmond area. Sometime over the past week, someone toppled over headstones, tossed flowers from grave sites and shattered glass vase, leaving the owner to question, ‘what for?’

Marsha Rodgers buried her beloved Shitzhu ‘Snowball’ in the cemetery back in 2009. She wanted a spot where she could visit after her dog passed away.

“We’ll come out here and visit and talk with her and that thing will start spinning,” she said. “It’s almost like she heard us.”

Rodgers is horrified by what someone did to the park, which included tossing a flower arrangement from Snowball’s grave.

“It was heartbreaking. I can’t believe someone would do this.”

More than 90 headstones were either overturned or broken, some dating back to the 1930s. One belongs to a local legend, Lady Wonder Horse.

“How disrespectful can you be?” Rodgers added. “What kind of person thinks this is funny? Or right? I mean that’s wrong.”

Rodgers suspects neighborhood kids might be to blame. Despite ‘No Trespassing’ signs, she said they’ve had issues with teenagers hanging out and leaving trash in the park.

“I’m going to find out who did it and I’m going to make sure they know the extent of what they’ve done,” Rodgers said.

The cemetery sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood near Douglas Freeman High School.

Rodgers hopes some of the neighbors who live next to the cemetery will come forward if they saw anyone there who didn’t belong.

Meanwhile, Henrico Police are also investigating.

